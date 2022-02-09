Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,542,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,558. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.