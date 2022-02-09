Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after buying an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,660. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.32 and a 12 month high of $117.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $114.46.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

