Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.20. 19,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,274. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $210.50 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

