Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 23,938 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.5% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 49,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,427. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.86 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

