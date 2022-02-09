Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 45,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.28. 78,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,808,610. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.67 and a 200-day moving average of $133.03. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.