Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Stock Position Reduced by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,867 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,004,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1,246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

SIL opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.