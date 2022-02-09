GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.210-$0.270 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.05. 3,653,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $73.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFS. Cowen began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.28.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

