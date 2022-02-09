Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 38.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

