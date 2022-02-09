Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 169 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,649,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,559,000 after acquiring an additional 282,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 102,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 252,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SMH stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.75. 120,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,537,962. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $318.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.35 and its 200 day moving average is $280.97.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $1.573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.