Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.29 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34,026.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 67,033 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

LMT stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.32. 13,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

