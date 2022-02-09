Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 133,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 102,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.12. 75,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,128,477. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

