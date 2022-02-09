Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. 1,352,335 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

