Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 4,892 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $145.67. The stock had a trading volume of 253,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,541,530. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $264.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.41.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

