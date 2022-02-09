Golden State Equity Partners Sells 2,800 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,282 shares of company stock worth $48,601,653 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.06. The company had a trading volume of 119,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,117. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $139.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

