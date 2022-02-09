Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 49,840 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,545,000 after buying an additional 110,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after buying an additional 59,384 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 177.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after buying an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 10.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,059,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,006,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.11. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $113.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,376. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

