Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at $9,468,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $123,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,025 in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

