Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 40,741 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 123.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $13,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,645,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,822,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American National Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,905,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in American National Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,862,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in American National Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 61,612 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $189.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.80. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

