Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.56 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after buying an additional 311,942 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

