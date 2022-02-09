Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,673,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,025 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Zepp Health were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 76.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 311,444 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,125,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after buying an additional 415,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZEPP stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Zepp Health Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $249.26 million during the quarter.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

