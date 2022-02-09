Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,783 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after buying an additional 80,576 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after buying an additional 143,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 615,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $820.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

