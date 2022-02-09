Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 281,720 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 308,372 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

PAHC stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.