Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,272 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUTL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $307.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.53.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

