Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Has $3.10 Million Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $1,428,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Proto Labs by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at $6,464,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

PRLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PRLB opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $232.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

