Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LOPE opened at $83.88 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

