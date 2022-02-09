Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Mark A. Maples Sells 613 Shares

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GSBC traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,543. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $811.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $61.95.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

