Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.15. 475,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 416,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

