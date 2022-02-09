Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.22% from the stock’s current price.

GFM stock opened at GBX 90.80 ($1.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.95 million and a P/E ratio of 10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.73. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.80 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.11 ($2.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

