Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.22% from the stock’s current price.
GFM stock opened at GBX 90.80 ($1.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.95 million and a P/E ratio of 10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.73. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.80 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.11 ($2.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
