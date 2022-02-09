Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Griffon alerts:

GFF opened at $22.78 on Monday. Griffon has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Griffon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 91,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.