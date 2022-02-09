Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $11.87

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $11.50. Grifols shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 1,990 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($17.24) to €11.00 ($12.64) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 7.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,039,000 after acquiring an additional 601,172 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 10.6% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,513,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,549,000 after acquiring an additional 529,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.6% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,247 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

