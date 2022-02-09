Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $11.87

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $11.50. Grifols shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 1,990 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grifols from €15.00 ($17.24) to €11.00 ($12.64) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 657.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

