Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Cut to Hold at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $230.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

ASR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.40.

NYSE:ASR opened at $213.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $164.11 and a 1 year high of $216.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

