Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Cut to Hold at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $230.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
ASR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.40.
NYSE:ASR opened at $213.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $164.11 and a 1 year high of $216.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
