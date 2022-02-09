Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sets New 1-Year High at $216.95

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $216.95 and last traded at $216.12, with a volume of 19 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.64.
ASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.40.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
