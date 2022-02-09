Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sets New 1-Year High at $216.95

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $216.95 and last traded at $216.12, with a volume of 19 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.64.

ASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

