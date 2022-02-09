Gs Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,268,000. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock worth $6,064,404. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

