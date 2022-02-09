GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in VICI Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

