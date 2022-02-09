GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $227,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.28 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

