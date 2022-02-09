GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 411,667 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hilltop by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 253,621 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 150,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 41.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 443,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 130,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of HTH opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.