GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 660.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in FutureFuel by 11.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FF opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

