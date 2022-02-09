GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $755,000 in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Management Corp raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the third quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745,838 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,205,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,923,000 after buying an additional 611,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONEM. cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

