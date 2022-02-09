GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GTBP. B. Riley dropped their target price on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of GT Biopharma stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $21,907,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

