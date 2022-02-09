GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Stock Price Up 13.2%

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT)’s stock price traded up 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. 7,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.
The stock has a market cap of C$501.42 million and a PE ratio of -45.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.85.
About GT Gold (CVE:GTT)
