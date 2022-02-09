Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.44

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and traded as high as $33.20. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 14,186 shares traded.

GFED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $145.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.