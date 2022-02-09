Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Haemonetics stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.63. 19,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haemonetics (HAE)
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.