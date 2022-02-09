Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Haemonetics stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.63. 19,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

