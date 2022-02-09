Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $12.52 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.8% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,991 shares of company stock worth $6,064,404. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.10.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

