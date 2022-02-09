Handshake Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $106.60 million and $351,597.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,162.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.51 or 0.07260647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.00315001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.78 or 0.00782961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015381 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00077538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.63 or 0.00415801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 464,548,688 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

