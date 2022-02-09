Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HBR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

HBR opened at GBX 360.60 ($4.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 454 ($6.14). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 367.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 363.24.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Anne Stevens bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($162,271.81).

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

