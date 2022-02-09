Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HOG stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.91. 132,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

