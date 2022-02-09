Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.06. 3,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,117. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.