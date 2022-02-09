Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116,820 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $250.17 million, a PE ratio of -122.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

