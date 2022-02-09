Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Hawaiian worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hawaiian by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Hawaiian by 109,630.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 174.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 193,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

