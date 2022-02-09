HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.24. 24,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 127,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.
HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter.
About HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB)
HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCW Biologics (HCWB)
